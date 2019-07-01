Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAXN. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.17.

Shares of AAXN stock opened at $64.21 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.24.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hadi Partovi sold 70,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $4,631,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 268,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,743,450.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,380,033. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAXN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 324.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 201.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 6.8% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

