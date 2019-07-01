Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at GMP Securities

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective cut by GMP Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.48.

Shares of BTE opened at C$2.03 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.87 and a 1-year high of C$4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$453.42 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

