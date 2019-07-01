BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) Receives $53.37 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.37.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BB&T from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.49 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.39 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of BB&T in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BBT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,722,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,393,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. BB&T has a one year low of $40.68 and a one year high of $53.08.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. BB&T had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BB&T will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $168,028.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,024.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $130,482.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,569 shares of company stock valued at $419,336. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BB&T during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BB&T during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in BB&T during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in BB&T during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BB&T during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

