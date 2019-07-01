Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €89.95 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €89.95 ($104.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FME. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.80 ($99.77) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €83.59 ($97.20).

Shares of FME stock opened at €69.04 ($80.28) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.05. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a one year high of €91.74 ($106.67). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €68.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion and a PE ratio of 10.75.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

