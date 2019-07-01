Berenberg Bank Reiterates $175.00 Price Target for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Berenberg Bank set a $175.00 price objective on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FDX. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered FedEx from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $148.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered FedEx from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.26.

FDX opened at $164.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.69. FedEx has a 52 week low of $150.68 and a 52 week high of $259.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.78.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,650 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $29,547,039.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,945,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,032,888.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of FedEx by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

