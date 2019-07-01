BidaskClub Lowers Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Sidoti set a $35.00 price target on Anika Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Singular Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Anika Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 18.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.98.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Anika Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 356.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 382.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

