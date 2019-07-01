BidaskClub Lowers BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of BOSTON OMAHA stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52. BOSTON OMAHA has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative net margin of 42.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOMN. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA during the fourth quarter worth $1,084,000. Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 45.7% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 10,123,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 83.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 22,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

