BidaskClub Lowers Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TRIP. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $46.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.55.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.27 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Noel Bertram Watson sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $185,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $370,135.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,083 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,084 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,130 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.