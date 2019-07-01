BidaskClub Upgrades Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) to “Hold”

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HAFC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hanmi Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $22.27 on Friday. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $688.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $51.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hanmi Financial news, Director Joseph K. Rho sold 21,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $483,239.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,120.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph K. Rho sold 64,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $1,439,617.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 363,538 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,999 shares of company stock worth $2,535,296 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 53,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

