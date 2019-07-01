BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) EVP Sells $365,066.00 in Stock

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 14,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $365,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 23.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.52. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $32.92.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 72.36% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BJ. Zacks Investment Research raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on BJs Wholesale Club and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised BJs Wholesale Club from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

