BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

EHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded Encompass Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.43.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 67,382 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $4,282,799.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.