Bodycote (LON:BOY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bodycote to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 898.85 ($11.75).

Get Bodycote alerts:

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at GBX 826.50 ($10.80) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25. Bodycote has a 12-month low of GBX 673 ($8.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,056 ($13.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 795.13.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Harris sold 61,882 shares of Bodycote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 858 ($11.21), for a total transaction of £530,947.56 ($693,777.03).

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.