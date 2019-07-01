Brokerages Anticipate CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.28. CNH Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 3.84%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNHI shares. ValuEngine upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1,064.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1,606.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

CNHI stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.35. 82,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.38. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

