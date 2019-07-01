Brokerages Anticipate Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Micron Technology posted earnings per share of $3.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 87%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $6.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $837,704.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 269,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,165,303.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 87,876,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,974,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,989 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Micron Technology by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 387,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 169,409 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 67,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 32,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Micron Technology by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 905,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after purchasing an additional 287,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.11. 57,494,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,504,025. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.97. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $58.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

