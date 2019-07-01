Brokerages Anticipate Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Announce $2.79 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) will announce earnings per share of $2.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.86 and the lowest is $2.75. Ulta Beauty posted earnings per share of $2.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $12.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.88 to $13.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.74 to $15.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ulta Beauty to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.06.

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total transaction of $113,173.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,327.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $708,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,715 shares of company stock worth $958,441. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 85.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.84. The stock had a trading volume of 13,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,814. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $224.43 and a 12 month high of $365.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

