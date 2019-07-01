Brokerages Expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.20. Graphic Packaging posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,308,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,887,000 after buying an additional 8,080,950 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,075,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,208,000 after buying an additional 4,042,963 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,353,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,360,000 after buying an additional 3,815,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,465,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,209,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,308,000 after buying an additional 1,869,647 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.07. 3,532,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,128,457. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.