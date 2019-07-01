Brokerages Expect NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to announce $1.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $6.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). NetApp had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.95.

In other news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $1,817,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,322.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald J. Pasek sold 58,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $3,395,461.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,182,922.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,120. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,082,660 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $243,266,000 after purchasing an additional 169,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,582,797 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $213,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,190,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,281,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $195,818,000 after purchasing an additional 136,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,718,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,117. NetApp has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $88.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

