Brokerages Set BP plc (LON:BP) Target Price at $656.67

BP plc (LON:BP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 656 ($8.57).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, May 24th.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 526 ($6.87) per share, with a total value of £305.08 ($398.64).

Shares of LON BP traded up GBX 9.30 ($0.12) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 557.90 ($7.29). 24,419,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The company has a market capitalization of $113.74 billion and a PE ratio of 11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 547.04. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 481.35 ($6.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

