Brokerages Set Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target at $74.36

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $510,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 368,643.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,576,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $75.65. The stock had a trading volume of 87,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,446. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $57.49 and a 1 year high of $77.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.26.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

