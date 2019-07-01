Brokerages Set Sophos Group PLC (LON:SOPH) PT at $419.29

Sophos Group PLC (LON:SOPH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 419.29 ($5.48).

SOPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sophos Group in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target (up from GBX 440 ($5.75)) on shares of Sophos Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sophos Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Sophos Group alerts:

LON SOPH traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 386.20 ($5.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.52. Sophos Group has a 1 year low of GBX 273.40 ($3.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 636 ($8.31). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 388.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Sophos Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Sophos Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.74%.

In other Sophos Group news, insider Nick Bray sold 23,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.03), for a total transaction of £88,954.25 ($116,234.48). Also, insider Kris Hagerman sold 19,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 402 ($5.25), for a total value of £78,044.28 ($101,978.68).

About Sophos Group

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Sophos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sophos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.