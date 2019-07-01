Brokerages Set Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) PT at $23.00

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

UMPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Umpqua in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 317.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 358,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 272,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,110,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after buying an additional 78,768 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMPQ traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.83. 1,446,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,492. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Umpqua had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $283.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.53%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

