Brokerages Set Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Target Price at $58.51

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.51.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $79,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,297.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,134 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $350,312.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,181 shares of company stock worth $584,243 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,821,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,221,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 303,821,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,221,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,224 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,733,981 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,437,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,229,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,029,226 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,297,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034,336 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,655,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,303,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $61.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.55.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.17%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

