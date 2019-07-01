Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Cut to C$120.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CM. CSFB set a C$116.00 price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$120.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$119.33.

Shares of CM opened at C$102.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$105.48. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$99.51 and a 12-month high of C$125.21.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.99 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.54 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.6099992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

In related news, Director Nicholas D’orr Le Pan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.47, for a total value of C$51,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$312,375.93.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

