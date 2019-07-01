Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Canopy Growth stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,123,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 12.32. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $59.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 3.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.71.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 304.03%. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 36.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 15.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 4.0% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 99.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 868 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 221.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

