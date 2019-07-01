CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

NASDAQ CASI opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $306.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). On average, analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

