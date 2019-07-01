Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) & Reeds (NASDAQ:REED) Critical Survey

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) and Reeds (NASDAQ:REED) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Celsius and Reeds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsius 5.97% -59.91% -27.49% Reeds -31.29% N/A -68.56%

Volatility and Risk

Celsius has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reeds has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Celsius and Reeds, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsius 0 0 2 0 3.00 Reeds 0 0 2 0 3.00

Celsius currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 68.92%. Reeds has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.28%. Given Celsius’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Celsius is more favorable than Reeds.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.3% of Celsius shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Reeds shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of Celsius shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Reeds shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Celsius and Reeds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsius $52.60 million 4.84 -$11.21 million ($0.23) -19.30 Reeds $38.10 million 3.32 -$10.32 million ($0.38) -9.95

Reeds has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Celsius. Celsius is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reeds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Celsius beats Reeds on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name. It also provides Celsius Heat, a dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, such as apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragonfruit, and tangerine grapefruit. The company distributes its products through direct-store delivery distributors, as well as directly to retailers across various retail segments comprising supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, and mass merchants, as well as health clubs, spas, gyms, the military, and e-commerce Websites. The company was formerly known as Vector Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to Celsius Holdings, Inc. in January 2007. Celsius Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Reeds Company Profile

Reed's, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices. The company also provides private label products. Reed's, Inc. sells its products to specialty gourmet, natural food stores, retail stores, convenience stores, and restaurants through distributors and independent distributor partners, as well as directly. The company was formerly known as Original Beverage Corporation and changed its name to Reed's, Inc. in 2001. Reed's, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

