Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $2.75 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $1.94.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. MKM Partners set a $3.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.80.

NYSE:CHK opened at $1.95 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, CEO Robert D. Lawler purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,083,298 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,261.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

