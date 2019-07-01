Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CHYHY opened at $23.65 on Thursday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops and sells natural solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in three segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes, Health & Nutrition, and Natural Colors.

