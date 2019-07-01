Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBB opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.70. Cincinnati Bell has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $17.60.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $379.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Cincinnati Bell news, VP Christopher J. Wilson acquired 6,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $44,407.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 90,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,909.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. Kaiser acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $29,799.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,113.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBB. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,300,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,451,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,880,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,627,000 after acquiring an additional 122,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 360,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 105,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

Featured Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.