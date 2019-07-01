Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Civista Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civista Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04. The firm has a market cap of $350.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.22 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald B. Wurm acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,654.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 474.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 893.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

