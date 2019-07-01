Comparing Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) and BP (NYSE:BP)

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) and BP (NYSE:BP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Trecora Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of BP shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Trecora Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trecora Resources and BP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trecora Resources $287.93 million 0.82 -$2.33 million N/A N/A BP $303.74 billion 0.46 $9.38 billion $3.80 10.97

BP has higher revenue and earnings than Trecora Resources.

Dividends

BP pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Trecora Resources does not pay a dividend. BP pays out 64.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Trecora Resources and BP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trecora Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 BP 0 2 8 1 2.91

Trecora Resources currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.29%. BP has a consensus target price of $58.55, suggesting a potential upside of 40.41%. Given Trecora Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Trecora Resources is more favorable than BP.

Profitability

This table compares Trecora Resources and BP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trecora Resources -1.04% -0.07% -0.04% BP 3.26% 12.19% 4.41%

Volatility and Risk

Trecora Resources has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BP has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BP beats Trecora Resources on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry. It also owns and operates pipelines. The Specialty Waxes segment provides specialty polyethylene for use in the paints and inks, adhesives, coatings, and PVC lubricants markets; and specialized synthetic poly alpha olefin waxes for use as toner in printers, as well as additives for candles. The company also provides custom processing services; and produces copper and zinc concentrates, and silver and gold doré. Trecora Resources was formerly known as Arabian American Development Company and changed its name to Trecora Resources in June 2014. Trecora Resources was founded in 1967 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs). This segment also engages in the ownership and management of crude oil and natural gas pipelines; processing facilities and export terminals; and LNG processing facilities and transportation, as well as in NGLs processing business. The Downstream segment refines, manufactures, markets, transports, supplies, and trades in crude oil, petroleum, and petrochemical products and related services to wholesale and retail customers. It offers gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel; lubricants, and related products and services to the automotive, industrial, marine, and energy markets under the Castrol, BP, and Aral brands; and petrochemical products, such as purified terephthalic acid, paraxylene, acetic acid, olefins and derivatives, and specialty petrochemical products. The Rosneft segment engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, as well as jet fuel, bunkering, bitumen, and lubricants activities. This segment also owns and operates 13 refineries in Russia; and approximately 2,960 retail service stations in Russia and internationally. The company also produces ethanol, bio-isobutanol, bio-power, and solar energy; transports hydrocarbon products through time-chartered and spot-chartered vessels; and holds interests in onshore wind sites. BP p.l.c. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

