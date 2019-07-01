Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. ValuEngine raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Consolidated Edison and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ED traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.36. 1,325,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $73.29 and a 12-month high of $90.51.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

