Continental (ETR:CON) PT Set at €145.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CON. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €156.78 ($182.30).

Shares of CON stock opened at €128.22 ($149.09) on Thursday. Continental has a twelve month low of €118.30 ($137.56) and a twelve month high of €211.00 ($245.35). The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion and a PE ratio of 9.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €126.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.20.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

