Contrasting Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) and Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) and Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco Macro and Itau Corpbanca’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Macro $2.15 billion 2.24 -$24.89 million $7.82 9.32 Itau Corpbanca $2.90 billion 1.47 $274.13 million N/A N/A

Itau Corpbanca has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Macro.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Banco Macro and Itau Corpbanca, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Macro 0 2 2 0 2.50 Itau Corpbanca 0 0 1 0 3.00

Banco Macro currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.37%. Given Banco Macro’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Macro is more favorable than Itau Corpbanca.

Dividends

Banco Macro pays an annual dividend of $4.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Itau Corpbanca pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Banco Macro pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Macro has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Banco Macro is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Macro and Itau Corpbanca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Macro 21.82% 31.08% 5.32% Itau Corpbanca 7.62% 5.30% 0.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.7% of Banco Macro shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Banco Macro has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itau Corpbanca has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco Macro beats Itau Corpbanca on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers. The company also provides personal loans, document discounts, mortgages, overdrafts, pledged loans, and credit card loans to retail customers. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services that include deposits, lending, check cashing advances and factoring, guaranteed loans, credit lines for financing foreign trade, and cash management services. Further, the company provides trust, payroll, and financial agency services, as well as corporate credit cards and other specialty products; transaction services, such as collection services, payments to suppliers, payroll services, foreign exchange transactions, and foreign trade services; and information services, such as Datanet and Interpymes services to corporate customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 445 branches, 1,443 ATMs, 912 self-service terminals, and service points. Banco Macro S.A. also offers Internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Itau Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú CorpBanca provides wholesale and retail banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as accepts demand and time deposits; and provides commercial loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services. The company has operations in Chile, Colombia, and Panama, as well as has a branch in New York and representative offices in Madrid and Peru. Itaú CorpBanca was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

