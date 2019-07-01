Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) vs. Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Financial Contrast

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) and Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.2% of Correvio Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Portola Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Correvio Pharma has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portola Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Correvio Pharma and Portola Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Correvio Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals 0 2 5 0 2.71

Correvio Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 278.09%. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $39.20, indicating a potential upside of 44.49%. Given Correvio Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Correvio Pharma is more favorable than Portola Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Correvio Pharma and Portola Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Correvio Pharma -58.25% -375.42% -56.61% Portola Pharmaceuticals -618.46% -238.48% -72.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Correvio Pharma and Portola Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Correvio Pharma $28.67 million 3.00 -$16.58 million ($0.89) -2.43 Portola Pharmaceuticals $40.13 million 46.05 -$350.22 million ($5.01) -5.42

Correvio Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Portola Pharmaceuticals. Portola Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Correvio Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Correvio Pharma beats Portola Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Correvio Pharma

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease. It offers the Brinavess and Aggrastat products to customers such as physicians, patients, and healthcare systems. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness. It is also advancing cerdulatinib, a dual spleen tyrosine kinase and janus kinases inhibitor in development for the treatment of hematologic cancers. In addition, the company is developing PRT2761, a Syk inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; SRX Cardio; LLC; Ora; and Astellas Pharma Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

