Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Now Covered by Analysts at Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRON. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Cronos Group to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.43 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pi Financial reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $15.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51. Cronos Group has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 3.49.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Cronos Group had a net margin of 2,107.83% and a return on equity of 99.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 million. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cronos Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Cronos Group by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 29,025 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cronos Group by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Cronos Group by 494.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 80,545 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cronos Group by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Cronos Group by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 8.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

