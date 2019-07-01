CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Receives $63.62 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.62.

CONE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CyrusOne to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.39 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised CyrusOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,035,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,820 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.40. 505,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.47. CyrusOne has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $69.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.36 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.59%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

