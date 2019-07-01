Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $458.79 Million

Brokerages expect Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) to announce sales of $458.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $485.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $435.27 million. Daseke reported sales of $376.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $433.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Daseke’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DSKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daseke in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Daseke in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Daseke in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSKE. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Daseke by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 269,185 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 391.6% in the 4th quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 78,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSKE traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $3.50. 233,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,970. Daseke has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The company has a market cap of $232.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

