Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) PT Lowered to $8.00

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DFRG. BidaskClub lowered Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Get Del Frisco's Restaurant Group alerts:

NASDAQ:DFRG opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.43. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $265.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 796.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.49.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $120.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $464,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 740,000 shares of company stock worth $4,474,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 398.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter.

About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Frisco's Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.