Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€60.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €55.61 ($64.66).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €44.71 ($51.99) on Friday. Covestro has a 12-month low of €38.43 ($44.69) and a 12-month high of €83.98 ($97.65). The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €42.29.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.