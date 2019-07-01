Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GPOR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Great Portland Estates to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 703 ($9.19) target price (down from GBX 745 ($9.73)) on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an underperform rating and a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Great Portland Estates has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 672.17 ($8.78).

Shares of LON GPOR opened at GBX 684 ($8.94) on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of GBX 647.40 ($8.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 777.60 ($10.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 721.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

