Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives $61.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, June 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Docusign from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $548,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $401,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,456 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,452. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Docusign in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Docusign in the first quarter worth $31,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the first quarter worth $38,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 226.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.06. 33,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,078,356. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Docusign has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $68.35.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.30. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $213.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Docusign’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Docusign will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

