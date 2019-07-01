Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Earns Buy Rating from VSA Capital

VSA Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON EDR opened at GBX 5 ($0.07) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 million and a PE ratio of -7.14. Egdon Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 11.08 ($0.14). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.96.

Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported GBX (0.28) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Egdon Resources will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Egdon Resources

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 44 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

