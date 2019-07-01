Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EQBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity BancShares presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

EQBK opened at $26.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89. The company has a market cap of $419.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.45. Equity BancShares has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $35.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.61 million. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity BancShares will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harvey R. Sorensen purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $51,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Berglund purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $25,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,010. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Equity BancShares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Equity BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Equity BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity BancShares by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Equity BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

