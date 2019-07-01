FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $246.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $256.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FDS. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $235.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $251.77.

FDS stock opened at $286.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.88. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $188.31 and a 1-year high of $305.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.25. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total transaction of $326,909.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.03, for a total value of $775,467.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,786.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,055 shares of company stock worth $1,432,571 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

