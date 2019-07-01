Financial Comparison: Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) and FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) and FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Avalon Advanced Materials and FORTESCUE METAL/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A FORTESCUE METAL/S 0 2 3 0 2.60

Dividends

FORTESCUE METAL/S pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. Avalon Advanced Materials does not pay a dividend. FORTESCUE METAL/S pays out 234.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avalon Advanced Materials and FORTESCUE METAL/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon Advanced Materials $50,000.00 371.58 -$2.53 million N/A N/A FORTESCUE METAL/S $6.89 billion 2.84 $879.00 million $0.69 18.41

FORTESCUE METAL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Avalon Advanced Materials.

Volatility and Risk

Avalon Advanced Materials has a beta of -0.64, indicating that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FORTESCUE METAL/S has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon Advanced Materials and FORTESCUE METAL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon Advanced Materials -5,740.82% -3.12% -3.00% FORTESCUE METAL/S N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Avalon Advanced Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of FORTESCUE METAL/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FORTESCUE METAL/S beats Avalon Advanced Materials on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on rare metals and minerals, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium, as well as tin. It focuses on the Nechalacho project, which comprises 5 contiguous mining leases covering an area of 10,449 acres and 3 claims covering an area of 4,597 acres located at Thor Lake in the Mackenzie Mining District of the Northwest Territories; the Separation Rapids Lithium project, which consists of 15 mineral claims and 1 mining claim lease covering an area of approximately 2,869 hectares located in the Paterson Lake Area of the Kenora Mining Division, Ontario; and the East Kemptville Tin-Indium project located northeast of Yarmouth in Yarmouth County, southwestern Nova Scotia. It also owns royalty interests in 2 exploration projects. The company was formerly known as Avalon Rare Metals Inc. and changed its name to Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. in February 2016. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About FORTESCUE METAL/S

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia. It is also developing the Eliwana mine situated in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

