Financial Contrast: Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) & StoneCo (OTCMKTS:STNE)

Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Her Imports and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Her Imports -61.67% -80.09% -71.40% StoneCo N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Her Imports and StoneCo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Her Imports $12.14 million 0.12 -$7.48 million N/A N/A StoneCo $414.74 million 19.76 $91.43 million $0.33 89.64

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than Her Imports.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.2% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Her Imports shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Her Imports and StoneCo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A StoneCo 1 3 4 0 2.38

StoneCo has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.56%. Given StoneCo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe StoneCo is more favorable than Her Imports.

Summary

StoneCo beats Her Imports on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Her Imports

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 24 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

