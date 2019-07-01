FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY)

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective on shares of Allergy Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

AGY stock opened at GBX 14 ($0.18) on Friday. Allergy Therapeutics has a twelve month low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 29 ($0.38). The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The company has a market cap of $89.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 13.32.

About Allergy Therapeutics

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. It sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees. The company's products include Pollinex, Pollinex Quattro, Oralvac, Acarovac Plus, and Venomil.

