Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.27 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) will announce $77.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Forescout Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.20 million and the lowest is $76.56 million. Forescout Technologies posted sales of $67.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will report full-year sales of $371.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $368.63 million to $374.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $448.32 million, with estimates ranging from $445.13 million to $450.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Forescout Technologies.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 63.71% and a negative net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forescout Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $129,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $132,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,681 shares of company stock valued at $3,556,820. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCT. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 105.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies during the first quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSCT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.26. The company had a trading volume of 18,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,005. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.55. Forescout Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.21.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forescout Technologies (FSCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.