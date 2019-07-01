Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FORR. TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.09 million, a P/E ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 0.66. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.89.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.00 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,236.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelley Hippler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $138,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,335.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,499,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 518,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,195,000 after acquiring an additional 24,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth $13,565,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 302,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,529,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

